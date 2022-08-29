Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Alex Mighten keen to take on responsibility of getting Owls back to the Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was part of the Nottingham Forest squad which got back into the Premier League after 23 years in May, and now wants to take the Owls into the Championship again.

"It's a massive club and a big responsibility every time you go out on the pitch so I'm just happy I'm able to contribute this season, hopefully," he said.

LAON SIGNING: Nottingham Forest's Alex Mighten

"I just like to be an exciting player to watch and I like to be an outlet and help the team progress up the pitch."The manager's a key factor in why I'm here today. I believe in his way of playing and his style. I'm excited and I hope we can get back up to the Championship."Having something to play for every game is a key factor.

"He (Moore) just filled me with confidence, really. He was really keen to get me in here."

Mighten made his Premier League debut as a substitute at Newcastle United on this season's opening day and was an unused substitute at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. But has only made two starts since Steve Cooper took over as manager last September - one at left wing-back against Preston North End last season, and one at right wing-back at Grimsby Town in the League Cup this term.

With the torrent of signings Forest have made this season, Mighten - who came off the bench 18 times in last season's Championship - is evidently surplus to requirements, at least in the medium term.

The Owls have also been active in this season's transfer market as they look to win automatic promotion from League One after missing out in the play-offs in May. Mighten is their 11th signing.

They have Marvin Johnson, Reece James and Jaden Brown as options at left wing-back, whilst Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt have been used on the right. Mighten is left-footed.