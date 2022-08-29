Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is significant interest in 21-year-old Dele-Bashiru with Blackpool already having two bids rejected earlier in the window and now another Championship side, Bristol City, are understood to be interested.

City have also been linked with a move for their former midfielder Bakinson, who spent five years at the Robins.

On Saturday, Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said of the reports: “I’ve never lodged an interest in that so I don’t know where that has come from. Maybe it’s Tyreeq’s agent getting busy.”

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is wanted by a number of Championship clubs (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore intimated that an unnamed player’s representative was trying to force a transfer through in what is expected to be a busy week of dealings for the League One promotion chasers ahead of the closing of Thursday’s transfer window at 11pm.

“It is part and parcel of football,” said Moore after the 5-0 win over Forest Green. “As long as the players remain professional and keep that consistency, that’s what I believe going forward.

"When advisors come to me and notify me that players are available, I go straight to the manager and ask if the player is available.

"There was an incident two weeks ago where a player came up, a very good player who would have been excellent for us. I went straight to the manager and he said no chance.

Tyreeq Bakinson could also be lured away before the end of the window. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"That’s how I work. As I understand it, where we’re concerned here, that’s not been the case.”

On the incoming front, Wednesday are closing in on the loan signing of Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten.

The 20-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance so far this season, a substitute appearance at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

He also started in their Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town earlier this month – but is unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the City Ground with the Reds undergoing an overhaul in recent months.