Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday the Owls and De Graafschap both confirmed the 26-year-old forward would be moving between the two clubs for an undisclosed fee. The Dutch club had been quite openly chasing Sow for some weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now there are reports in the Netherlands suggesting Sow will instead be joining their second-division rivals Go Ahead Eagles.

DEPARTING: Sheffield Wednesday striker Sylla Sow

"We are happy that he has chosen De Graafschap and are doing everything we can to get Sylla eligible to play as soon as possible,” said technical manager Peter Bijvelds on the De Graafschap website this weekend.

Now De Gelderlander newspaper has reported that Sow has left "everyone in astonishment" when the night before his Monday morning medical, he told them he had agreed to join someone else. He is also said to have changed agents in the last few days.

“This hits hard,” said Bijvelds. “We have been working on the transfer of Sow for so long and then this happens. We're screwed, but next time I'll do it the same way. Maybe in a week we'll be glad it turned out like this. You don't want a player like that in your club."