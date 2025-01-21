Shea Charles is a player of special qualities at Championship level, and Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday must find another if they cannot get him back in this transfer window.

It seems certain Charles will play his last game for the Owls at home to Bristol City on Wednesday. Southampton have triggered their option to cut what was due to be a season-long loan short.

That is upsetting enough after the part he has played in their first half of the season, but Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder throwing his hat into the ring to sign the 21-year-old achieved the seemingly impossible – making him even less popular on the Hillsborough terraces.

Manager Rohl has not completely given up on the idea of tempting his old club to lend Charles to his current one again, but it seems a pretty forlorn hope.

And in outlining why Charles has been so good over 24 Championship appearances for the Owls, the German also highlighted how hard it will be to replace him.

"You saw Shea Charles played in different positions," he said of Charles' display against Leeds United on Sunday. "In the first half as a six (holding midfielder), then centre-half, then back to a six because we changed the shape. It's always helpful.

"He's a good player, (the type) I like to have on the pitch because then I can change the shape without a sub."

Given how much he likes to change formation during matches, that is a big draw for Rohl.

NO TURNING BACK: Keeping Shea Charles feels almost impossible for Sheffield Wednesday

Having come through Manchester City's academy, the elder brother of Owls goalkeeper Pierce is comfortable in possession, and good at winning it back. Captaining Northern Ireland at the age of 21, as he did in November, points to leadership qualities too.

Nathaniel Chalobah can do the holding midfield part of the role but since joining in the summer the Chelsea youth product has struggled for match-fitness. Liam Palmer showed at times last season he can give Barry Bannan extra midfield licence, but has rarely been used since his testimonial in the summer.

Rohl is yet to make a signing in a window where he has made it clear he wants to add quality, and now he has another position to fill ahead of the 11pm deadline on February 3.

"The countdown is running," he said.

