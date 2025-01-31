Danny Rohl says “everything is possible”, in the transfer window as the chairman’s son appeared to confirm Sheffield Wednesday’s long-awaited first signing of 2025.

Att Chansiri’s claim on social media that the Owls had agreed to sign Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps on a permanent basis came quickly after reports elsewhere of a medical.

Manager Danny Rohl is anxious for more, with Japanese trialist Ryo Hatsuse looking like a back-up option in defence, and the club has until 11pm on Monday to sign them.

Rohl admitted he had been interested in loaning Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke, who instead moved to Sheffield United.

And the German says his club will look anywhere in the world for new additions, with the club prepared to pay transfer fees but also having plenty of headroom for loans.

“I think every market is interesting for us!” replied Rohl when asked if the club was only looking in this country for recruits. “Of course the advantage for UK players is that they know the league.

“Especially with signings in January, if you take players from other countries and they do not have Championship experience (it) can take them a little bit more time. You have to think about what can be really helpful in the short-term and what could be long-term.

“For the long term, they must be an outstanding player where you can see that next season they could be on a new level. The short-term impact players should help us immediately.”

Until September’s free transfer to Canada, Armstrong played all his career in Scotland or England, working with Rohl at Southampton, often at the head of a “box midfield” as one of two more attacking players.

“Stuey Armstrong is a very experienced player, a good player that was promoted last year with Southampton,” said Rohl on Thursday afternoon. “I know him from Southampton – just like Harry and Louie (Barry, a reported target who joined Hull City on loan), they’re names and rumours. So far there is no decision, but let’s see what we can do.”

Left-back Hatsuse was on trial at Middlewood Road earlier this month with the 27-year-old’s Vissel Kobe deal expiring this weekend.

“It is a decision we will make late in the window,” said Rohl. “His impression has been good so far and we will look to the full picture from the squad, (and) to the market.”

Midfielder Shea Charles remains on loan from Southampton after he was briefly recalled midway through his season-long arrangement in what looks now like little more than a haggling tactic.

Sheffield United had also been interested in Charles who, when asked yesterday if he would have considered joining the Blades this month, told the media: “Nah, no chance.”

Asked if he might be able to spend transfer fees as well as loaning players, Rohl said: “Both is possible. We can loan, we can look for frees, we can make short-term deals until the end of the season, for example. Everything is possible.

“We have just two loan players (Charles and James Beadle) which means we still have three spaces open (in the team, there is no limit on how many are in the squad).

“Last season we had seven loans. It was not possible to bring everyone (Rohl wanted) in.

“The situation, it’s okay. We have a bit of space to do something.”

Rohl described Anthony Musaba as “a little bit doubtful” to face Luton Town on Saturday having sat out the win over Queens Park Rangers with injury but there is more confidence in Barry Bannan and Di’Shon Bernard having missed training earlier in the week with niggles.

