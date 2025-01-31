Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Youngster's key date ahead of possible Scarborough Athletic return

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Mackenzie Maltby could head out on loan again next week, if he comes through the test of another game on his return from injury.

The 20-year-old centre-back has not played since tearing his hamstring on loan at Scarborough Athletic in November's 0-0 draw with Warrington Town.

Having kept just one clean sheet in Conference North since, the Seadogs are keen to re-sign a player chairman Trevor Bull compared to arguably the original Scarborough club's greatest centre-back Craig Short when speaking to The Yorkshire Post.

Manager Jonathan Greening has revealed he is in discussion with the Owls about a return, but that Monday's under-21s game between Sheffield Wednesday and Crewe Alexandra would be key.

"I speak to him every day," the former York City, Middlesbrough and Manchester United midfielder told BBC Radio York. "He played a Sheffield Wednesday Under-21 game the other day, did 60 minutes, he's got to do one more on Monday afternoon.

"He needs to do another 60, 70 or 90 minutes, then fingers crossed, we're speaking to Sheffield Wednesday but if he gets through that we can take him for another month or until the end of the season.

"We just need to make sure he gets through training this week and that game on Monday.

"Macca wants to come back to us and we want to take him back as well, so fingers crossed we can get it done, hopefully Monday evening or maybe Tuesday morning before the game on Tuesday. That would be good if that could happen."

SUCCESSFUL LOANl: Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mackenzie Maltby was playing Conference North football at Scarborough Athletic until his injury (Image: Rhys O'Callaghan Photography, courtesy of Scarborough Athletic)

With no signings made as yet beyond negotiating for Shea Charles to continue what was initially planned as a season-long loan from Southampton, the Owls might be busy on Monday's transfer deadline day, but non-league teams are not bound by the 11pm deadline.

Scarborough host Radcliffe Borough in Conference North on Tuesday.

But fans have been warned if Maltby is available for that game, he will have to be handled cautiously.

"He's a good player but he's been out a long time since he tore his hamstring and he's only had one 60 minutes and potentially another game on Monday so he won't be 100 per cent up to match speed but it would be good to get another body in the building," said Greening.