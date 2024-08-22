Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Why permanent deals are less likely in the final week of the window

Sheffield Wednesday will be more focused on loans in the final phase of their 2024 rebuild because most of the players Danny Rohl would want to improve his squad are out of his club’s price range.

Clubs have until 11pm on August 30 to make their remaining signings for the calendar year. After that, only players out of contract before then will be available.

Owls manager Rohl is still looking to make transfers in both directions, but admits permanent additions will be difficult.

"We have a good squad together," said Rohl, whose side have returned to the Championship with two 4-0 scorelines, one won, one lost. "To now sign players permanently who can really have an impact I think you need good, good money because this profile of players can cost a lot.

"You want to have impact players or squad players. Squad players for me are not negative, it's good players to have in training, but impact payers ca have an impact on the pitch in games.

"These kind of players especially in the English market, in the Championship, always cost a lot of money but we've done well until now and hopefully we will find the next players for our squad, I'm really positive."

Ike Ugbo has been Wednesday's biggest transfer fee of the window, with Troyes understood to have received around £2.5m for the striker. Unlike Friday's visitors Leeds United and other sides with promotion aspirations, the Owls do not have parachute payments swelling their coffers.

But the incentive to move players on goes beyond financial considerations. January's signings left the club with more than the 25 senior players Championship clubs are allowed to register, meaning players were paid to not play. Understandably, it is something Rohl is wary of avoiding this time.

CHANGES TO PONDER: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"This is not helpful for anybody not helpful for me as a manager, not helpful for the club, not helpful for the player," he said.

"This is what we have to avoid. In such a situation last season's second leg (half) we had some hard decisions, I must say, but in this case the players did well.