Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United: Svante Ingelsson on the family sacrifices and pick-me-ups behind his Owls start

Svante Ingelsson was so dedicated to hitting the ground running at Sheffield Wednesday he delayed the arrival of his wife and two-year-old son until the season started but they have probably come at just the right time.

Ingelsson and his wife have got used to making sacrifices since moving to Italy when he was 19. The mindset he learnt there, with its heavy focus on tactics and professionalism, have stood him in good stead for Danny Rohl's Wednesday.

But the human side of football cannot be ignored, and the distraction of his loved ones has been useful in dealing with Sunday's 4-0 hammering at Sunderland, and preparing to move on against Leeds United on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever their age or experience, the ups and downs of life at Sheffield Wednesday demand steady characters, and the 26-year-old Swede comes across as exactly that.

Ingelsson's start to the season has been extreme even by the Owls' standards, creating the goal which set them on the way to a thumping 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle with a man-of-the-match performance at a rocking Hillsborough.

He watched from the sidelines as an entirely-changed XI knocked Hull City out of the League Cup, then returned at the Stadium of Light, where sloppy mistakes and the Black Cats' pressing saw the Owls dragged back to earth.

Ingelsson had a goal disallowed for offside almost immediately after Sunderland went 3-0 up in the 24th minute, quashing faint hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game and ever since, Rohl's message has been not to over-react – just as it was after Plymouth – and the central midfielder had some help in that respect.

BRILLIANT START: Svante Ingelsson was Sheffield Wednesday's man of the match against Plymouth Argyle, his debut in English football

"After a game like Sunderland it's nice to come home and try not to reflect on it too much directly until the day after at the training ground," he says. "It helps a lot to have the family here and try to get away from football when you can."

Initially, though, they were of the view that it was better to leave him be as he settled in South Yorkshire.

"Me and my wife decided they (his wife and son) would stay at home in Sweden until the pre-season was over because there’s a lot of training, a lot of meetings so you're not at home that much," he explains. "It was easier for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be without them for six weeks is a long time, especially when you have a young kid but now it's very nice that they are here again.

ITALIAN LESSONS: Svante Ingelsson (left) started his footballing education in earnest by joining Udinese as a teenager

"Six weeks is a long period but still a short time so I think if you can concentrate a little bit more in that time it's good to settle in and fix everything around the football as well.

"I think it was a good decision but now I'm really happy they're here."

That said, the football could not be ignored this week and Middlewood Road on Monday was all about dissecting the defeat as Ingelsson got a first glimpse of what Rohl looks like after losing a match that matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Managers have to do different things in different situations but I think we had a good review of the game, like we always have," he reflects. "We're always critical about what we can do better, even if we win or lose. We have done our homework and we're looking forward to our next game.”

INQUEST: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl dissects every Sheffield Wednesday performance in great detail

It is a big one against a side widely tipped for the title but still looking for their first win. Not that it really matters what form the opposition is in when you are Sheffield Wednesday and they are Leeds United.

"Leeds play a little bit more straight-forward football but they also have a lot of quality in the team but I think we have a good plan for the game,” says Ingelsson.

"It's more about the performance than the result. We want to win the game but we have to get the same performance as against Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Evening games are always special and such a game against a good team will be really interesting."

The fans who have already taken to him will help, he says.

"The fans were great,” is his verdict. "When you have a start like that (Jamal Lowe finishing his cross 35 minutes in against Plymouth) and you get the first goal and just kept going I think they appreciated the football we play and it gets even louder.

"This could be a good weapon for us all season to have these fans at home who always support us."

Having played in Sweden, Italy and Germany, Ingelsson is enjoying a bit more latitude to set his own boundaries, even under the exacting Rohl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every home game we went to a hotel the day before so you were almost away for two days for home games," he said of his time at Udinese, who loaned him back to hometown club Kalmar and Padeborn, before selling him to Hansa Rostock.

"It's a different culture in how they want to do things and you have to adapt to I but I like it how it is here and in Germany, a little bit more relaxed and you can decide things for yourself a little bit more.