Sheffield Wednesday v QPR: James Beadle following the Yorkshire route to England stardom

JAMES BEADLE is unabashed in his desire to be England’s ‘number one’.

At this relatively early point in his career, history suggests that the Sheffield Wednesday loanee might just be in the right part of the world to help him achieve that aim one day.

The Three Lions’ re-emergence under Gareth Southgate - resident in Harrogate and a bit of an adopted Tyke these days - was forged on Yorkshire granite with John Stones, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker being leading lieutenants at the back.

Delve a little bit deeper and the White Rose influence on England’s squad in the past decade can also be seen in the last line of defence.

Sheffield Wednesday loan keeper James Beadle.

First-choice keeper Jordan Pickford earned his stripes at Bradford City in 2014-15. It was his first full season out on loan in the EFL.

Dean Henderson and Nick Pope, the two other senior goalkeepers in England’s recent Nations League squad, also have plenty to thank Yorkshire for.

Henderson had two fine loan spells at Sheffield United, while Pope put himself on the map at York City in 2013-14 as the Minstermen reached the League Two play-offs.

Which brings us nicely onto Beadle, seeking to end a rewarding week in fitting fashion this afternoon.

A memorable week saw him make his England under-21s debut on Monday and also receive an invite from Lee Carsley to train alongside senior keepers Pickford, Henderson and Pope. The Londoner labelled it as an ‘unbelievable experience’ and is likely to have whetted his appetite for more.

Just as Pickford, Henderson and Pope had enriching times in the Broad Acres, Beadle is doing the same.

After doing his bit in Wednesday’s ‘Great Escape’ in 2023-24, he is back for a second season on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton.

Beadle is focused on the here and now, but also conscious of the bigger picture.

On the importance of loan spells for young goalkeepers, Beadle - whose Albion team-mate and rival Carl Rushworth is also in situ in Yorkshire on a season-long loan at Hull City said: “Especially for a goalkeeper, you can only learn and improve so much in training.

"Playing in pressurised games where it actually means something with fans has been really important in my development. I feel like I have improved massively in the last year and a half.

"It’s been really important for me and I’d recommend any young goalkeeper to get out on loan, whatever the level. Just get out there.

"I remember my first game against Coventry at home. When you hear the ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’, you are thinking ‘this is a proper club’. That’s what you want to play in front of."

Beadle, 20, has had plenty to be happy about during his time with the Owls since arriving in January and he had a smile on his face in the summer when the club brought in the vastly-experienced custodian Ben Hamer.

The pair are at opposite ends of their careers, but know each other from their previous association at Charlton.

A boyhood Charlton fan who started out in the Addicks academy, Beadle - who was at The Valley for nine years - recalls rubbing shoulders with Hamer, now 36, during his time at SE7.

He added: “When I was young, Ben was in goal. It was quite funny seeing him (when I joined).

"He’s a great guy and great goalie. I’m looking forward to working with him more and more now when he’s back to fitness.

"There’s a picture of me and him to be fair when I was a little kid. It’s at home somewhere, funnily enough.”

Alongside his shot-stopping penchant, Beadle’s ability with the ball at his feet was another reason why Danny Rohl was keen to bring him back this season.

It was first cultivated during his time at Charlton, with that prowess helping to convince Brighton to fork out £400,000 to sign him.

On the importance of keepers playing out from the back, Beadle continued: “The manager and goalkeeping coach always give us patterns to play out and show how they (opponents) press and how we can get out with the solutions. It’s always looking at patterns in training and trying to solve things and that’s really important for us.

"It’s good to be fair. It keeps you in the game and keeps you alive and it’s a big part of the game now. If you want to play at the top level, you need to be able to do it.