You do not have to look very far to find doom and gloom at Sheffield Wednesday, so when shafts of light poke through, it is important to make the most of them.

There was more melodrama this week as the Football League increased the number of transfer embargoes the Owls are currently under to a scarcely credible five. Next week is the latest payday, with more trouble feared.

Despite that, the end of Dejphon Chansiri's ownership feels far away.

It was classic Wednesday, incredibly good at knocking good news out of the headlines with bad.

Last Saturday at Portsmouth was a rare good news story, and one to lean on for this weekend's visit of Queens Park Rangers.

It began with maiden Championship starts for Ernie Weaver and George Brown, two Yorkshire lads who have emerged from the academy – in Brown's case after starting the Ultimate Football Coaching Academy in Leeds. Even in desperate times they were not desperation choices, with more experienced alternatives on the bench. It was a reward for League Cup performances.

Brown scored his first senior goal.

Most importantly, it contributed to the Owls' first win (forget penalty shoot-outs) this season. Beating neighbours United to it was a bonus.

FIRST GOAL: George Brown scored on his full Championship debut for Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

So a club which has had to get used to blocking out negative "uncontrollables" should ride into Hillsborough on the crest of a wave.

With so many youngsters experiencing positive things for the first time on the field, plus Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer ticking off milestones, there are many small wins to celebrate despite the big picture.

"The boys are really good at appreciating each other and applauding each other," says uber-positive manager Henrik Pedersen.

"I think it's very important that we are happy, that we are thankful, that we enjoy a moment like this.

APPRECIATION: Captain Barry Bannan was grateful for the efforts of those around him at Fratton Park, according to Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)

"To have this experience together, that we can do something, that we can win, that we can perform on a high level, that we deserved the win, of course has helped the boys.

"You could feel it on the pitch after the game but also in the dressing room after. Fantastic!

"The boys were so happy and there was a big appreciation for their neighbour in the dressing room. George knew he could not do it alone but Barry was also impressed with the young guys. Everyone brought so much to the table.

"We had a strong team, a strong culture, a strong discipline, a strong behaviour in difficult phases.

HOME DISCOMFORTS: Henrik Pedersen laps up knocking Leeds United out of the League Cup, but every other game he has taken charge of at Hillsborough has ended in defeat (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"Of course the boys were proud but they also know in the Championship you cannot take the last game into the next game. We need to show who we are again with a big courage, a big discipline, a big heart. I can feel they are looking forward to a new game in a positive way."

The challenge is not to be under-estimated against an Rs side who have won three out of three since their 7-1 humbling at Coventry City.

The uncomfortable if hardly surprising truth is the Owls – and probably their fans too – have found it harder at mutinous Hillsborough than on the road. All four points have come away, a League Cup penalty shoot-out win over Leeds United the only positive result at home.

"We have to play away games at home instead of (thinking) when we play at home, we have to do something special," argues Pedersen.

"We have to be Sheffield Wednesday where we are right now. There is a big togetherness, a big tactical discipline, a big belief and a big acceptance of difficult phases in a game.

"We need to do it on a simple level so the players can use all the energy to play football instead of thinking what they have to do and don't have to do. I think the away mindset simplifies things.

"It will be a direct game. It will be a tough game because they are really well organised defensively, but they also have clear ideas offensively with the back four, the two sixes (holding midfielders), with four up front. There's a lot of space, a lot of pace."

Now, though, they have something to build on.

"Before the (Portsmouth) game there was a big confidence, a big belief, a big energy and the boys trained well," says Pedersen. "They have trained really hard this week and really well.

"The energy and power was good. Thursday was a really calm training because they had to come down. We didn't expect energy, we expected big concentration on a few offensive things and on Friday we went a little bit up to be ready for Saturday.

"When you build something up you need those experiences to show we can do something, we can perform, we can be effective. When you try something, the next time it can be... not easier, but you know how much you should invest.