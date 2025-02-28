Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Fresh approach may come in handy with selection 'question marks'

THIS WEEK in training has been about Danny Rohl keeping his Sheffield Wednesday players guessing about who will face Sunderland in this week's Friday-night Championship game but now the manager finds himself in the same position.

Rohl has made an attempt to freshen up training ahead of the Hillsborough game, and to encourage more competition in the squad after three defeats in the last four matches where results have not matched performances.

But on the afternoon before the televised game he admitted he had "three or four" doubts over injury and/or illness.

"I will not speak too much about names but it's a tough week for us and you will see why on Friday," said Rohl.

"Ibi (Cissoko) was ill as well during the week – let's see but on Thursday he trained. Some players come closer (to full fitness). Dommer (Dominic Iorfa) is coming closer but we have three or four big question marks and we have to find solutions.

"But I'm convinced the team on the pitch will be on fire."

It was perhaps just as well, then, that Rohl tried to change things up this week to refresh his players mentally and open the door to some to force their way into his thinking.

"It wasn't so much that we changed the schedule in general, we changed some parts of the training session," he revealed. "Some days we reduced, some times we did a bit more.

"I think these are small details and I'm not sure if the players feel everything but it was about having a bit more competition this week.

"Sometimes the players will have a feeling of who will play the next game but I'm convinced the players will have a lot of question marks but every player is prepared for the game.

"This is important. It's my responsibility to give every player the same coaching and teaching and we trained with every player in a shape.

"I believe just saying to the players we need a better mentality or attitude is not enough, it's important to show them solutions and how we can help them and what I want to see.

"We are not at the end of the season but we are at a point where you have to reduce the volume of the sessions, get them fresh, get them sharp.

"I'm convinced we've had so many meeting they normally know what I demand. We've played against a lot of different shapes and styles of football. Every game is a different experience and that helps.

"We've been building up our house 16, 17 months so it's small stones to bring the team forward."

Rohl confirmed striker Michael Smith is one of his concerns through illness, and hinted another may be at centre-back, which has become a real problem, with Michael Ihiekwe and left-back Max Lowe playing the last three games together there.

"When you see at the moment who is injured – Akin (Famewo), Dommer, Dish (Di'Shon Bernard), maybe one more question marl for Friday – this is not something you can prepare for," he said.

If that is bad luck, the Owls only have themselves to blame for the poor decision-making which has seen them concede goals recently, and the poor finishing which has stopped them scoring as many as their play merits.

"Some decisions are not always right, this is what we have to improve and work on," admitted Rohl.

"Especially coaching – how we talk on the pitch – helps our tactical understanding. If the players behind can help the players in front, these are things we have to improve.

"Some things you can influence, some things you can't, but don't use it as excuses."

Rohl also revealed his team will stay in the south between Saturday and Tuesday games against Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City, aiding their preparations for the Sheffield derby which follows it at Hillsborough.

"We will have one journey," said Rohl, "we will not come back. We will go straight from one game to the next game because it's very close.

"It's good, I think it's very helpful for recovery and preparing. This was my wish but also the wish from my medical staff and coaches.

"The feedback from the players was right to go there instead of have two really long trips on the coach. From Tuesday to Sunday it's a four-day week (ahead of the derby)."

Eight points behind Sheffield United with 12 games to play, defeats to Leeds United and Hull City look to have thrown Sunderland out of the running for automatic promotion.

"For them it won't be the easiest situation," said Rohl. "They've tried to come closer to the automatic promotion places, they've had some injuries and some players come back but they have to carry on.

"They know Sheffield Wednesday is always a difficult place to come.

"They have some young players, some experienced players but for us it's about bringing our best performance and bringing nearly everyone to 100 per cent on this match.