If you do not know what is wrong with Sheffield Wednesday at the moment, you really have not been paying enough attention, but the last seven days have showcased what is right about the crisis-ridden club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls go into Saturday's Championship visit of Swansea City on the back of a stirring comeback to claim their first point of the season at Wrexham last week, then a penalty shoot-out victory over Leeds United to put them in the third round of the League Cup.

But it would go against everything manager Henrik Pedersen has tried to do to get those results if they carried much relevance with his players at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When young players have a good result the identity is, 'We won against Leeds,' and it's nice to be (involved) in this game," he says.

"Then they do some good things in training and they make what they call a 'mistake' and their world is breaking down because now their identity is, 'I was not good enough,' instead of, 'I was really good.'

"If they know every single action is just an experience – not more, not less – just accept it. You only stay in this situation to learn something.

"Don't stop to make an evaluation because we do that after training or after the game and perfection is to move as quickly as possible from one action to the next action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why we see some of the young guys are more unstable than the older guys. The older guys know it's a part of playing a good game that you give the ball to an opponent or don't have a good press but the next action is the most important.

POSITIVE THINKING: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"The Leeds game was amazing for this for the young guys because there were a lot of situations where they could have evaluated, 'That was not the best situation in the world,' but they moved to the next action. That's why together they could keep a high level of team performance.

"They could suffer but they did it with a 'smile' and if one goes down they push him up again because they don't suffer in a negative way. We can suffer but we do it with this mindset and discipline."

Positivity is something Pedersen is all about and despite the tribulations of a summer which has seen the Owls run into the ground by chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri's funding drying up, it is something he has tried to impose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The basic is always what perspective do you take every day when you're coming to the training ground? What perspective do you take into every experience you go into and what perspective do you take in any analysis of training or a game? And on the other hand, who do you want to be?" he asks.

COMEBACK: Bailey Cadamarteri (left) celebrates his equaliser at Wrexham with team-mate Charlie McNeill (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

"I think our boys, our senior players, have been amazing in this.

"There have been a lot of things (going on) outside but they have been fantastic to put all their energy, all their focus, on things they can control. It starts on the pitch.

"And we have had a lot of conversations off the pitch about how do we handle difficult phases off the pitch, how do we handle difficult phases in training? How can you keep your stability for 90 seconds in training, how can you do it for five minutes, how can you do it for 45 minutes, for 95 minutes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can only develop the culture through experience. First we had some friendly experience where we showed good energy, then we got the experience at Leicester, where we got the experience that we can be a part of this, we can compete.

PENALTY JOY: Sheffield Wednesday players run to celebrate with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath after their League Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Leeds United on Tuesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

"Then you get some courage, some confidence."

A skeletal squad is starting to show that.