Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday Of all 92 managers in English league football, Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen has the toughest job.

Players and staff have not been paid on time for four of the last five months, there have been four transfer embargoes. The last was lifted on Friday, so now a four-window ban on buying or loaning players with a fee will bite. Some left on free transfers, others were sold for way below their value. With no new faces there are "14 or 15" senior players.

Manager Danny Rohl missed the first two weeks of pre-season before negotiating the exit he was hankering after for about half a year, successor Pedersen's only coaches are helping out from the youth set-up. The last pre-season friendly was cancelled as players refused to play.

Hillsborough's 9,255-capacity North Stand is deemed unsafe to open. Away fans are being urged not to take their seats for Sunday's televised Championship opener at Leicester City – whose own shambolic summer comes nowhere close – and there are plans to fly a plane overhead with a banner protesting against chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Even renowned nice guy Chris Powell – part of the coaching staff exodus – calls Wednesday "the most functional dysfunctional football club I've ever been at".

But when Pedersen walks over to the table in the Middlewood Road dome where The Yorkshire Post and Sheffield Star are waiting to speak to him after an hour with various broadcast outlets, he is somehow still all chuckles and smiles.

"Maybe I'm a little bit crazy," he says. No maybe about it.

SATYING: Club captain Barry Bannan (Image: Steve Ellis)

Like Bannan, Rohl's then-assistant had the exit door opened when his contract expired in June, yet signed a new contract and ultimately succeeded his boss.

The most frequent observation about Pedersen the assistant was how popular he was with players. Assistant managers are often the "good cop" but it is hard to imagine him any other way.

Negativity is a no-no, there will be no siege mentality on Sunday.

"I'm really far from this," he insists. "We don't need to be against someone, we need to get the best out of the situation. I know it's tough, but we can always learn something.

UPHEAVAL: Manager Danny Rohl (right), eventually left Sheffield Wednesday, owener/chairman Dejphon Chansiri still has not (Image: Steve Ellis)

"In a situation like this you always have a reason to be a grumpy man, to have a lot of negative emotions and to let that spread out to a group. But you also always can find maybe one reason why you should keep positive, stay open-minded, open-hearted, why you should push your team-mate when you see he has a difficult day and help him.

"I don't think we need to be against someone. We need to use this situation to learn as much as we can, be as effective as we can for every single day in training, every single game."

There will be 3,287 positives in the away end, even if many are not there at 4.30pm, and 11 on the field.

"We often speak about how we have a special club and you can feel it," says Pedersen. "You can feel the passion for the club. Otherwise we would not have players, staff, who come in every day with this energy.

GOOD COP: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen with Michael Smith, one of those to exercise his right to leave on a free transfer (Image: Steve Ellis)

“When I meet the players in the morning there are some football things, some tactical things, but recently I have had a lot of focus on creating the right environment.

"The players have been fantastic at supporting each other. We have a strong culture with some really strong characters. Right now it's (only) for strong characters.”

Pedersen has managed teams before – Red Bull Ghana, HB Koge, Eintracht Braunschweig, Stromsgodset and Vendsyssel – but obviously – mercifully – nothing like this.

"I took over other teams at the bottom (of the table) but there we're speaking about football and only football," he says. "There are bigger things when people don't get their salary. (Normally) it's (only) a fear of not winning the next game.

"If the human behind the football player or physiotherapist or the doc or assistant coach doesn't work, they can't produce a performance. So to create a level of accepting where people can come away from the head and back to the heart in daily work, this is the basic.

"It's a natural part of me to work a lot with the human. I'm a big believer if we have an okay balance in life we can produce better performances. If we are stressful, the head is full. It's difficult to be in the moment, keep focused. I love tactical things, but I also love the human side."

ALL SMILES: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen preaches positivity (Image: Stuart Rayner)

You might think his time on the training pitches is Pedersen's only release. Not so, he says.

"I love to be on the grass, but honestly I also love to sit with the players," he replies. "Sometimes we are quick to make some things big and other things small instead of just being in the moment. This is one of the things I promise myself in the morning, to get the best out of every situation."

He says he can do both sides when it comes to his demeanour too.

"When we go over the line, then it's about performance and I'm another type of manager," he says.