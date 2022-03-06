Sheffield Wednesday ‘will bounce back again’ insists Darren Moore

Owls boss Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Owls had climbed into the top six of League One on the back of just two defeats in 10 outings before Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City. But what any manager will tell you, it’s not losing, but the reaction his team shows in the next game which is paramount.

So Owls manager Moore will be hoping for a response from his side, who occupy the final play-off spot in sixth place, with a Hillsborough double-header coming up against Cambridge United on Saturday, followed by the visit of Accrington Stanley four days later.

“I haven’t seen the table yet but our target was getting into the top six, that’s where we’ve been and that’s where we want to stay,” said Moore, after a double from former Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis punished a poor defensive display.

“Yes there will be setbacks but we have bounced back before and we will bounce back again.

“We played well but lost against Oxford, we played well against Rotherham and lost, now we have played not so well against Lincoln and lost and I fully expect this group of players to bounce back against Cambridge. We weren’t ourselves today. I was watching from the sidelines thinking that we didn’t quite look as bright as normal,” said Moore, coming into the game on the back of three successive wins.

“Maybe the three-game weeks have caught up with us, maybe it was a game too many but I don’t want to take anything away from Lincoln, they changed their system, they played well today and deserved the win.

“We can do better, we know that, and we will do better. When the finishing line is in sight, results of this potential can happen so we take it on the chin and move on.”

Wednesday conceded a sloppy goal after just three minutes. A corner from Chris Maguire, the former Owl, was scuffed by Morgan Whittaker, and Marquis beat Sam Hutchinson at the far post to knock the ball over the line.

But there was nothing sloppy about the equaliser on 33 minutes. Wing-back Marvin Johnson picked the ball up in his own half, before embarking on a thrilling run – beating several tackles – before crossing for Saido Berahino to volley home for his fourth goal in Owls colours.

It seemed the stage was set for Wednesday to improve on a poor first half. But Lincoln – aggressive on and off the ball, bullying the Owls at times – deservedly took the lead again on 62 minutes.

Tom Hopper cut the ball back – after play was quickly switched – and Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy fired beyond a stranded Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

And Marquis made sure of victory with 14 minutes remaining, when the Owls were punished for switching off at a throw-in.

Lincoln City: Griffiths (Wright 90), Eyoma, Poole, Walsh, Norton-Cuffy, Fiorini, Maguire, McGrandles, Whittaker, Marquis, Hopper. Unused substitutes: Jackson, Sanders, Cullen, Scully, Bishop, Sorensen.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Hutchinson, Palmer, Hunt, Byers (Dele-Bashiru 76), Luongo, Bannan, Johnson, Paterson (Gregory 67), Berahino (Kamberi 68). Unused substitutes: Gibson, Iorfa, Wildsmith, Sow.