Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan v Rotherham United's Michael Smith in League One player of the year award

CONTENDER: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan

Owls playmaker Barry Bannan and Millers top scorer Michael Smith are on a three-man shortlist for the award, with Scott Twine of Milton Keynes Dons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan, who won March's player of the month award, has been driven on this season by the guilt he felt at being the captain of a Wednesday side relegated to League One. The Scottish midfielder has had the best-scoring season, going into the Easter programme with eight to his name.

PROLIFIC: Rotherham United striker Michael Smith

Smith has also been in great form for title-chasing Rotherham, inspired by a bet with assistant manager Richie Barker, who has offered up a shirt signed by Smith's boyhood hero, Alan Shearer, if he can win the golden boot this season. He is currently four goals short with 18 in the league, topped up by six in the cup competitions as he helped his team to win the Football League Trophy at Wembley.

Smith was the division's player of the month for October and January.

Djed Spence is in the running for the Championship's young player of the season.

The right wing-back has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest since he joined on loan from Middlesbrough for the season.

Although the chances are he may not play for Boro again with his form attracting interest from the Premier League and Isaiah Jones's performances in his absence meaning the Teessiders are well-placed to cash in, it is good news for the club, who have also been named the community club of the season for the North East and Yorkshire.

Spence faces competition from Fabio Carvalho and Forest team-mate Brennan Johnson, son of former Sheffield United and Wednesday loanee David.

Hull City's 18-year-old centre-back Jevon Mills is shortlisted for the Championship apprentice of the year.

Mills, whose only Tigers appearance came as a substitute at Cardiff City in November, has since gone on loan to Falkirk.

Sheffield United are competing with Ipswich Town and MK Dons as the family club of the season.

The winners of those awards and others will be announced at a ceremony in London on April 24.

NOMINEES:

Championship Player of the Season: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Harry Wilson (Fulham);

League One Player of the Season: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Michael Smith (Rotherham United), Scott Twine (Milton Keynes Dons);

League Two Player of the Season: Matty Stevens (Forest Green Rovers), Dominic Telford (Newport County), Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers);

Championship Young Player of the Season: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Middlesbrough);

League One Young Player of the Season: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Dan Neil (Sunderland);

League Two Young Player of the Season: Finn Azaz (Newport County), Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient), Connor Taylor (Bristol Rovers);

Apprentice of the Season – Championship: Ryan Howley (Coventry City), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Jevon Mills (Hull City);

League One: Freddie Draper (Lincoln City), Ayodeji Elerewe (Charlton Athletic), Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra);