The former Rotherham United player has featured just once since joining the club - coming on from the bench in the opening-day draw with Portsmouth - having been affected by a thigh issue which he sustained with the Millers towards the end of last season.

Smith returned to training on Thursday and has come through unscathed over the past two days and will be assessed in the morning.

Meanwhile, Moore has confirmed that defender Ben Heneghan, who came off in the midweek EFL Cup win over Rochdale with a muscle injury, will be out for a short spell, but Dennis Adeniran is fine.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be assessed.

Moore said: "Michael has trained this week and what we have working on is that he has no reaction to the injury. Even today, he's trained and we will come in tomorrow and if he has no reaction again, we will make a decision on Michael.

"But we are really pleased he is back in with the group this week."

"We will wait on Fis tomorrow. Dennis is fine. We think Ben is going to be out for a few weeks. We think he has picked up a little strain.

Darren Moore.

"At this stage of the season, we cannot take a risk with him with the games as they are. He will be missing tomorrow, for sure.”

On whether new signing Mallik Wilks will feature, Moore added: "What I will say is that he is in a place where we feel he is part of the squad for tomorrow's game and will continue to keep working with him.

"Irrespective of whether he is ready to start, we will still keep working with him and building him up and getting him consistent in what we are wanting him to do and why we brought him to the club.