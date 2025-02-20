Sheffield Wednesday's positive injury news making free agent signing less likely

Sheffield Wednesday have dialled down their search for free agents, with Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo making good progress in their returns from injury, but Anthony Musaba has suffered a setback in his recovery.

None will be fit to play at Burnley on Friday, though the hope is Barry Bannan will be.

"We are on the schedule," Rohl said of Iorfa's recovery from as muscle injury, "the only thing is we said we have to give him two more weeks because it's a second injury in the short term. Normally with this injury you can come back earlier but it was a decision from our side to give him a little bit more time.

"The good thing now is he trained this week. Next week when we train on a bigger pitch it's about the acceleration and the longer sprints but it's good to see him. It gives us for the short term one more option.

"Akin has a review from the doctor and we to wait 16 weeks until he's allowed into team training. Maybe 10 days before the international break he can start to train with the team but this is the best, best case. You never know how he will react after the first training session with the team. But it's going in the right direction."

The Owls have left three spaces on their squad list to give them scope to sign a free agent before the March 27 deadline, but Iorfa, Famewo and Ben Hamer can be added if, as looks increasingly likely, they decide against.

"We have a good group together," argued Rohl. "In training we still have 23 players plus the goalkeepers., a good group. We challenge each other to start and compared to last season it shows hw much we've improved.

"At the moment there is no more interest.

"Behind (the scenes) the recruitment (team) is looking but if we're honest there's just three weeks before the final list is in and then the season's not over but very close and if you bring a free agent in it takes time."

Musaba has had a setback as he looks to recover, but fellow winger Ibrahim Cissoko is getting up to speed after joining in the last transfer window.

"At first it looked good and he trained on Sunday but there was a small reaction He had two injections," said Rohl.

I hope he needs this week, next week and he's back before Plymouth."

"Sometimes at first it starts in one part of the body and then goes to another part of the body. It's a bit of a shame but he's positive and I think he will be available for maybe the last 10 games, nine games, eight games, we'll work on it.

"It's harder to not have him in the squad. A few days ago my kids put YouTube on and watched the game last season against West Brom at home back. There were a lot of good movements and moments there.

"He will come back.

"(Cissoko is getting) closer and closer. At the moment I'm really happy with his step-ups, game understanding, football intelligence, how he presses, his intensity. It's really good to see this.

"Sometimes the wingers need a little bit more time to adapt but he is really sharp, I like this. In one-against-one moments he is there.

"Now it's a balance with the games, what we need and how we start the game but I've seen him getting closer and closer. Whether it's Burnley, let's see but to have him, especially with Musa not available, is fantastic.

Bannan made a surprise return from injury at home to Coventry City, with Rohl warning the midfielder would have to be assessed game by game he plays through the pain.

"Barry looks so far so good, no reaction this week," said his manager.