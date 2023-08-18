As he tries to turn a revamped squad into a fully functioning Championship team, Spanish coach Xisco Munoz could do with learning one English idiom: "It will be ready when it is ready."

That was his answer when asked when we will see Darren Moore's promotion winners morph into a recognisable Munoz team.

With 25 players – thanks to 10 summer signings – he believes he now has enough footballers to work with but will search for the stardust to lift things to the next level.

What the former Watford coach craves most is patience.

His side have lost their opening two Championship games, squeaking past fourth-tier Stockport County in the League Cup, but it has been the manner too, with Southampton and Hull City hogging the ball.

Asked when we will see the best of this side, his response is: "When the team is ready. This is normal.

"To play with a high press we need about seven things.

"We need time and I need people to show patience because we have (signed) good players but the players haven't had a pre-season – Pol Valentin didn't, (Ashley) Fletcher didn't, Di'Shon (Bernard) didn't, they've arrived and they played.

UNDER-COOKED: Ashley Fletcher is just one of the players Sheffield Wednesday have signed without a proper pre-season behind them

"Our team need to improve a lot of things, for sure. But we are more close every day because every day I'm working with the team and they're giving me everything.

"This is the second time this season we've had a clean week (with no midweek match) to work on all situations.”

He could turn to the fringes of the Premier League to improve things.

"I'm happy with the squad because now we have two players for each position," said Munoz ahead of Saturday's visit of Preston North End. "Now we need to find something special. It's difficult but we will do our best.