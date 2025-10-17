'So sad': Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen on injury blow for 'fantastic' teenager

SHEFFIELD Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has spoken of his sadness at the news that outstanding teenage defender Ernie Weaver will be sidelined with a long-term injury.

The form of Weaver, 19, fast-tracked into the Owls' line-up following the departure of several senior players from the crisis club last summer, has provided one of the few rays of light amid a troubling and chaotic time for the Hillsborough outfit.

The former under-18s captain has caught the eye in nine appearances for the club, with form being monitored by Premier League clubs.

But he will now be out for a significant period with a foot injury which has necessitated surgery.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ernie Weaver, pictured in action in the recent game against Coventry City.

Pedersen, whose side visit Charlton Athletic this weekend, said: "I'm so sad for him. Now this young man has grown since the summer is fantastic.

"But how he has played with this pain in his foot, where most other players could never play with those pains he has had; his mentality is fantastic. His character is fantastic.

"And how he has played, when we think where he's coming from, is fantastic.

"He still has so much to learn. But what he has done the last three months, his development, is a big, big experience for all young guys in England.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen.

"He's shown how you can grow from more or less nothing.

"I feel so sad for him. But he knows that we are there for him, to support him through his journey."

Meanwhile, another young Owls talent in midfielder Rio Shipston is set to be out for six weeks with injury.

Pedersen continued: "He got a muscle injury. It was last week, we had three very intensive days and it happened in an 11v11 on Wednesday."