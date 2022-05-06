Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - player ratings

They kept the Black Cats at arm's length in the first half until Ross Stewart ended it by pouncing on a Sam Hutchinson kick-off to score the only goal of the game.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – could be forgiven for being unable to stop the goal but an error in the 89th minute was nearly costly 5
Read More
Jordan Storey – defended solidly when his team was up against it 7
Harlee Dean – like Storey, he made a heroic block in the first half 7
Sam Hutchinson – good apart from his error - but unfortunately that slip-up was all-important 6
Liam Palmer – unable to provide much attacking thrust from wing-back 6
George Byers – substituted in the search for more energy 5
Massimo Luongo – was overworked by Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts but dealing with the players between the lines is his primary responsibility 5
Marvin Johnson – failed to have much impact 5
Barry Bannan – might have played before he was ready but with such expectations on him, it is always disappointing when he fails to hit his own high standards 5ee Gregory – energetic but too isolated 6
Saido Berahino – turns out aimlessly lumping the ball at a striker who is not a targetman is not that great a strategy 6
Substitutes:
Josh Windass (for Berahino, 56) – ran the channels but unable to turn the tide 5
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Byers, 88) – N/A
Not used: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Paterson.