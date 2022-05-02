Darren Moore praised his side for “getting the job done” after they secured a fourth-placed finish with a stylish 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday. A midweek victory at Fleetwood meant the Owls started the day fourth but still needed a win to guarantee a top-six finish.

That looked unlikely when George Hirst, a former Wednesday player and the son of Hillsborough great David, tapped in from Ronan Curtis’ cut-back in the fourth minute.

Moore’s side responded with goals from Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers to set up a two-legged semi-final against Sunderland.

“I said to the boys today that it was about coming here and getting the job done but we knew we had a strong opposition,” said Moore.

“Some of our passing and movement was a bit erratic which you can understand with the magnitude of the game but once we settled down we could see clear pictures and see the areas we wanted to exploit.

“It could have been very, very difficult but every one of them to a man stuck together and they came through a tough afternoon. What I like is that from the start of the season the mindset and character of the players and supporters, there’s been a transformation happening here.

PLAY-OFFS SEALED: Jordan Storey celebrates with Saido Berahino after scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against Portsmouth on Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“It was a great response by everyone really (to going behind) and in the end I thought we deserved the win after a difficult start.”

Sunderland now stand between the Owls and a play-off final at Wembley against either MK Dons or Wycombe Wanderers.

When are the games?

Sheffield Wednesday travel to the Stadium of Light on Friday, May 6 for the first leg of their play-off semi-final with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

EYES ON WEMBLEY: George Byers and Josh Windass celebrate during Sheffield Wednesday's win on Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The return leg at Hillsborough will take place at 7.45pm on Monday, May 9. The play-off final is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

How can I watch?

Every play-off game will be shown on Sky Sports Football, with the opening two games also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

The fixtures can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

When do Wycombe and MK Dons play?

Wycombe or MK Dons will be the first club to confirm their place at Wembley with the first leg of their play-off semi-final taking place on Thursday, May 5 at 7.45pm. The second leg will kick off at 6.30pm on Sunday, May 8.