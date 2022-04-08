Sylla Sow out but Sheffield Wednesday's injuries are easing for League One play-off run-in

Injuries have been a constant blight on the Owls' campaign, which perhaps explains why they are competing for a play-off place in April when they started the season looking for automatic promotion.

Josh Windass remains out and fellow forward Tyreece John-Jule is still rehabilitating with parent club Arsenal, but generally the calmer fixture schedule before the storm that is Easter has allowed bodies to recover.

INJURY: Sylla Sow has picked up a minor problem in training

Jordan Storey, Liam Palmer, Lewis Gibson and even Dennis Adeniran have been in training this week, although the latter pair are unlikely to feature at Bolton Wanderers. Midfielder Adeniran has been out since January.

Even striker Sow's injury is not thought too serious.

"Sylla Sow just picked up a little knock in training," said manager Moore. "We've taken him out of the squad so he's not going to be involved in this weekend's fixture but apart from that everybody's fine.

"Liam Palmer's been training this week, so he's been involved in and around the squad. Dennis Adenarin is back in training along with Lewis Gibson. We'll look at them over the next seven days and see where they are but they've been taking part in the sessions throughout the week.

"We think he (Sow) will be all right for next week. It's an injury he sustained in training.

"If think if he we can leave it for two or three more days, it'll settle down and he can join back up with the squad.

"We'll see after the weekend.

"Once they get in and around the main group they're into the final part of their rehab. It's good to have them back in and we'll get some more volume into them next week with it being another one-game week.

"We've had a few weeks of it just being a one-game week and the last five games of the season will come over two weeks so it'll be a quick turnaround of games."

Injuries have limited Windass to just three league starts this season although with substitute appearances as well he has still scored goals. Given that Wednesday are hoping to extend their season by three play-off games, he could still have an important to play.

"We feel he's making really good progress coming back but he may be a little bit longer than the others we've mentioned," explained Moore.

"We still think he's at least another week to ten days before he can really start getting back into what I call the nitty-gritty of training, and then we'll assess him from there.

"There is the possibility of him looking to play some games for us at the end of the season but we've got to make sure he's right, really, and he's got the strength there.

"First and foremost it's the back end of the season. We've still got work to do to be in the play-offs and we have to keep our current form going. There's still a lot of football to be played.