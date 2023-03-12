Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in League One and are three points clear of 2nd place Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand. The Owls won 1-0 away at Portsmouth this weekend with Josh Windass scoring the only goal of the game at Fratton Park to keep their impressive run of form going.

The Yorkshire club have a whole host of players who are due to become free agents this summer and have some big contract decisions to make over the next couple of months. Here is a look at the Sheffield Wednesday individuals in the final months of their deals...