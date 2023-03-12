The 11 Sheffield Wednesday players who are due to become free agents this summer including key players - gallery
A look who is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this season
Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in League One and are three points clear of 2nd place Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand. The Owls won 1-0 away at Portsmouth this weekend with Josh Windass scoring the only goal of the game at Fratton Park to keep their impressive run of form going.
The Yorkshire club have a whole host of players who are due to become free agents this summer and have some big contract decisions to make over the next couple of months. Here is a look at the Sheffield Wednesday individuals in the final months of their deals...