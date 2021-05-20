Tom Lees and Jordan Rhodes head list of Sheffield Wednesday departures

Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after his winner at Bournemouth earlier this season. Picture: PA

The Hillsborough outfit have taken the opportunity to clear the decks in the wake of an unsuccessful and fraught 2020-21, with a host of players whose deals expire next month having been shown the door.

Along those included in the list alongside Lees and Westwood is Adam Reach, bought for £5m from Middlesbrough in August 2016.

Kadeem Harris, Joost van Aken, Elias Kachunga, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo and Joey Pelupessy will also leave the club, who have activated one-year extensions to retain Sam Hutchinson, Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt and Sam Hutchinson.

Highly-rated defender Osaze Urhoghide has been offered a new contract.