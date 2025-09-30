Unpaid Sheffield Wednesday players have hearts broken by Birmingham City in stoppage time

Sheffield Wednesday’s unpaid players came within a whisker of earning a Sky Bet Championship victory at Birmingham City, only to be cruelly denied deep into stoppage time.

After Owls striker Jamal Lowe had cancelled out Jay Stansfield’s opener at St Andrew’s, the teenager who replaced him, George Brown, gave Henrik Pedersen’s side a 76th-minute lead.

And crisis hit Wednesday, who again have reportedly failed to pay their players this month, were on course for an uplifting win until Demarai Gray equalised for the Blues nine minutes into second-half stoppage time.

The winger produced an acrobatic finish in the ninth minute of time added on – with home boss Chris Davies running half the length of the field to join in the celebrations with his players.

Jamal Lowe (C) of Sheffield Wednesday, celebrates with team mates after scoring Wednesday's first goal in the 2-2 draw at Birmingham City (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

It was a dramatic twist on a night when it appeared that Brown’s strike 14 minutes from time would snatch the Owls a valuable victory.

The striker was on hand at the far post to steer home Barry Bannan’s free-kick as the hosts’ run without a home defeat – stretching back to April 2024 – came under serious threat.

It was a bitter pill for Pedersen’s men as Wednesday arrived at St Andrew’s on the back of yet more bad news.

Staff wages were due to be met on the day of the game but only a partial payment had been made, leaving the entire club in limbo.

There was talk about whether the players would strike on Thursday and a planned fans’ protest ahead of Saturday’s game against Coventry have only muddied the waters still further.

And it looked even bleaker for them as Birmingham, stung by a chastening 3-0 derby defeat against Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues at the weekend, took a ninth-minute lead through Stansfield.

The move started with Tommy Doyle, one of five changes made by Davies, who pushed the ball to Patrick Roberts on the edge of the box.

He was unable to control, but as Owls defender Harry Amass went to clear, Stansfield charged the ball down.

It looped over the head of the visiting defender and the £15m signing from Fulham was onto it in a flash, producing a classy finish on the half-volley across Ethan Horvath.

Buoyed by the goal, Blues were content to work the ball around but were caught cold eight minutes before the interval.

It is not something Eiran Cashin, on loan from Brighton, will look back upon with much fondness.

A ball to the right was cut out by Amass and collected by Svante Ingelsson, who attempted to find Jamal Lowe through the middle.

Cashin stepped across to cut out the pass but used his left foot and it bobbled away from him, allowing Lowe to beat Ryan Allsop and level.

Stansfield looked the most likely to change the course of the game again. He saw one goal-bound effort diverted wide and Horvath then produced the best stop of the evening, tipping his 25-yard strike wide of the upright.

The value of that was seen when Brown pounced at the far post.