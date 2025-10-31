West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday: Why Henrik Pedersen wants Owls to be better losers
Under Dejphon Chansiri, this Championship season was about survival but with the move to administration and the sea-change it has brought about in morale – unusually, for the better – sees them head to West Bromwich Albion for Saturday's 12.30pm game concentrating on improvement.
As manager Henrik Pedersen says: "We got our salary on time (for only the third time since February), we can use all our focus on football. We have to show in the coming weeks that we can grow slowly. I'm sure we'll improve in the coming weeks."
And a good deal of the focus is about being in a better place when they lose the ball.
"When I've seen the players they can make a good press, a good build-up, a good re-press, a good recovery," says Pedersen. "We can do all the things we need and this is who we want to be.
"We have to be more conscious of who we don't want to be and when we come under this line, you cannot accept when your neighbour doesn't do his job. We need to help this player.
"Bring your team-mate around you, take this responsibility.
"We have a lot of individual conversations right now about who we want to be and who we don't want to be and when you are the guy you don't want to be, how do you come back again?
"Maybe we need to be a little bit more simple in the beginning so we come into the game and stay in the game for longer.
"From the running side we can compete. From the defensive stuff we can compete.
"We have two things still to work on – our set pieces and when we are losing the ball.
"Our bank account – for example in the medium press, how many chances do we create (versus) how many do we concede – has to be in plus (credit).
"We have shown we can be strong on the ball but strong on the ball without good rest defending is romantic, and we want to be effective. How we prepare so we get good losses (of the ball) has been a theme this week.
"If we improve this, we will have more situations to keep our performance on the plus side, not the minus side, and give us the stability over 90 minutes."
The Baggies will test that.
"It's a game where to win the ball in pressing you have to invest a lot and you have to be prepared to have a long time without the ball because they are good at moving the ball quickly, at keeping the ball then speeding up the game," says Pedersen, who picks from the same squad as last week.