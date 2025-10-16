What Henrik Pedersen said amid reports that Sheffield Wednesday are set to be issued with winding-up order from HMRC

SHEFFIELD Wednesday are set to be issued with an winding-up petition over money owed to the HMRC – according to reports.

It is understood that the beleaguered Championship outfit owe £1m.

Should the HMRC make the demand and issue the petition and owner Dejphon Chansiri is unable to play, there remains the significant potential for the club to be placed into administration.

Asked if he has spoken to Chansiri about the latest developments, manager Henrik Pedersen said: “Yes, we have been in contact. But we have not spoken about this.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in a state of turmoil.

"I have not spoken with any players about this and I have not heard it has been a theme in the dressing room. And I also think everyone is waiting (to see) what's happened.

"And into that we have used all our energy to have a fantastic training today.”

The development is the latest in a litany of major issues for the crisis club, who are already under five separate EFL embargoes after failing to pay wages on time in five of the past seven months.

A thoroughly dysfunctional period well and truly began in a summer which saw the Owls’ pre-season preparations descend into chaos. The club’s final scheduled pre-season friendly was cancelled after players and staff boycotted the fixture against Burnley - hours after Henrik Pedersen’s confirmation as manager.

Ahead of the start of the season, the North Stand had been closed by Sheffield City Council due to safety concerns.

Back in June, Owls were first placed under a transfer embargo due to non payment of players wages - a breach of regulation 54.1.

Their dire situation took another turn for the worse in the following month with the Championship club sanctioned for a fresh breach of EFL regulations and fresh sporadic punishments have arrived since.

A background of protests towards reviled owner Chansiri have taken place since the summer.

On the plethora of issues which affected the club in recent months, Pedersen, whose side visit Charlton Athletic on Saturday, added: “It's a lot. But I cannot say we're (not) used to it.

"But there has been a lot for a long time and that's why we are really well trained to have focus where we can control.