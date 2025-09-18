What Sheffield Wednesday's latest transfer embargoes mean as Liam Cooper deal killed

Sheffield Wednesday have been put under their fifth and sixth transfer embargoes since the end of last season as the Football League step up their pressure on owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The latest restrictions appear to have scuppered their chances of signing former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, at least until the matter can be resolved.

But unlike past embargoes, lifting this one is not as straight-forward as simply settling unpaid bills. It amounts to a blanket ban on free transfer signings.

Failure to pay their debts was the reason for four summer embargoes – two for failing to settle their wage bill in full and on time, and two more for failing to pay other clubs and HMRC.

The last of those embargoes were lifted in August, only for new ones to be applied on Wednesday evening for a failure to provide clear and convincing plans on how they play to fund themselves this season.

Even without the embargoes, Wednesday were not allowed to pay transfer or loan fees for players until the summer of 2027, a punishment they are appealing against.

Under restrictions intended to protect the club from going into administration or worse with funding from Chansiri having seemingly dried up since the spring any signings they make have to be approved by the League. To do that, the Owls have to convince them they can meet the financial obligations under the deal.

As a result, the Championship club were only able to sign two players – loanees Ethan Horvath and Harry Amass – in the last transfer window despite having their squad decimated by departures and injuries. Horvath's move from Cardiff City was waved through when shoulder surgery to Pierce Charles left the Owls without a senior goalkeeper, and Amass' was approved when Manchester United agreed to meet all related costs.

The latest move is clearly designed to ramp up the pressure on Chansiri.

Chansiri has indicated numerous times in the past he is willing to sell, but it is not thought he is prepared to do so at anything approaching a “fair market value”, as he looks to recoup a large proportion of the eight-figure sum he has invested over his decade-long ownership.

League rules require clubs to set out financial forecasts and how they intend to fund the club in the future. For clubs of concern to the league, that scrutiny is greater, with more detailed business plans required.

The latest embargoes are around a failure to provide satisfactory "future financial information" and its profit and sustainability rule on secure funding.

Although the League cannot comment on specifics as these rules are based on confidential meetings, rule 16.21.8 allows it to punish clubs if they cannot convince them they can pay their liabilities to creditors and overseas club over the course of the season, or to fulfill their fixtures, meet their share of the League's financial and broadcasting commitments and meet future financial obligations.

All Football League clubs are required to provide future financial information to set out how they would fund themselves. It is unclear if it is a failure to do this that has caused the embargo, or simply a decision from the League that the plan is not credible.

Wednesday will have to pay instalments on past transfers in the new year, with one source telling The Yorkshire Post the cost could amount to £5m.

For these embargoes to be lifted, the Owls will either have to provide the missing information, or submit a more credible plan.

There are reports a deal had been agreed with former Hull City and Leeds defender Cooper, subject to approval.