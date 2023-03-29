THE VIEW of Sheffield Wednesday's players was that two points were dropped in their dramatic 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town - which extended their winless League One sequence to four matches.

Owls manager Darren Moore took a different slant on an absorbing night when his side came from two goals behind to secure a point in a frenzied final quarter of action in Gloucestershire.

Three days on from losing out at nearby Forest Green, Wednesday's stuttering promotion pitch looked like suffering another psychological wound after trailing 2-0 at Whaddon Road, thanks to goals from the impressive duo of Aidan Keena and Alfie May midway through the second half.

The latter was a player who Moore let go for just £5,000 in his time at Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, Cheltenham. Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

It looked like May would dine out at his former manager's expense, with the Owls on the cusp of losing a third successive game at this level for the first time since February 2012.

But Wednesday summoned up impressive resolve to rescue a point, thanks to a first goal for the club from substitute Aden Flint and a leveller three minutes from time from Lee Gregory.

In a madcap finale, both sides had chances to win it with Will Vaulks hitting the post with the very last kick of the game, with Wednesday’s players looking distraught immediately after the final whistle.

While second-placed Wednesday spurned the chance to move two points clear of Plymouth Argyle - they are a point behind the Devonians after failing to win their game in hand - Moore's glass remained half-full.

Moore, who handed a first league start since December 10 to David Stockdale, said: "First of all, we wanted the right response from Sunday, which was unacceptable from our point of view in terms of the performance

"This performance was better. The first half was solid enough, but in the second half, we had two lapses of concentration and it cost us two goals.

"We managed to get a goal back into the game and from there, we were trying to force the equaliser and I just felt we'd have chances to go and win the game.

"We had three chances through Dennis (Adeniran), Mallik (Wilks) and Vaulksy (Will Vaulks) to win it. Certainly from our chance, players were disappointed as they felt it was two points dropped."But certainly in the position we were in and the character, spirit and the fightback, it was certainly a point won.