Henrik Pedersen says new Sheffield Wednesday coach Pete Shuttleworth "will stay strong when it's windy" have already experienced tough times in his career.

The 46-year-old joins a club who on Thursday were put under a transfer embargo for the seventh time since the end of last season, amidst fears they may once again fail to pay wages on time this month.

In that respect, just under a season at Derby County might be the most significant entry on a CV including Sheffield FC, Birmingham City, DC United, Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers and the Republic of Ireland.

Shuttleworth's skill is as what Pedersen calls a "numbers nerd" but he was at Pride Park at a time of two failed takeovers and unpaid wages leading to an embargo.

Wayne Rooney took Shuttleworth with him in every subsequent managerial job, progressing from his analyst to assistant.

Owls manager Pedersen insisted: "I have not searched for people who had a difficult period, I have searched for people who can help us get to a better period at Sheffield Wednesday."

But it certainly helps.

"We have spoken about this (experience) many times," said Pedersen. "He will stay strong when it's windy. This is part of him.

TRUSTED: Wayne Rooney (centre) has taken Pete Shuttleworth (right) with him throughout his managerial career (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He has been in a situation... not like this, but similar. It helps.

"He will be a big active force through the games, but also in the daily work with our analysts.

"He is a number nerd. He likes to put numbers on the performance so we can use data to be more effective in different phases.

"He will suit the way we want to play, to lead, to perform together."

COACHING SUPPORT: Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)