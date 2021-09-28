Wigan 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Calum Paterson ends Owls’ winless run

Max Power’s 23rd-minute own-goal and Calum Paterson’s sweet 60th-minute strike did the damage as Darren Moore’s side ended the hosts impressive seven-game unbeaten league run at the DW Stadium.

Charlie Wyke bagged a consolation penalty for the hosts after Marvin Johnson felled Callum Lang, but it proved to be a night to savour for the 3,566 travelling Owls fans, as the visitors ended an unwanted run of four fixtures without a win.

Wednesday were gifted the perfect start when Sam Hutchinson’s free-kick caused panic and Power head into his own net from outside of his own area as goalkeeper Ben Amos rushed off his line.

Calum Paterson netted for the Owls at Wigan. Picture: Steve Ellis

Twice Bailey Peacock-Farrell came to the Owls’ rescue, to deny Will Keane and equaliser.

Lee Gregory smashed a thunderbolt shot against the crossbar as the Owls came within a whisker of doubling their lead.

Paterson volleyed wide before a clinical left-foot finish from Gregory’s cross for his first goal of the season. Peacock-Farrell denied Callum Lang with a fine block late on before Wyke pulled a goal back from the spot.

Wigan: Amos, Power, Whatmough, Watts, Darikwa, Naylor Cousins, Lang, Keane (Humphrys 75), McClean (Jones 65), Wyke. Unused substitutes: Pearce, Edwards, Massey, Tilt, Tickle.

Sheff Wed: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Iorfa, Dunkley, Johnson, Adeniran, Hutchison (Hunt 75), Wing, Brown (Shopido 83), Gregory, Paterson. Unused substitutes: Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Kamberi, Berahino, Wildsmith.