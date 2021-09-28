Wigan 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Calum Paterson ends Owls’ winless run

Max Power’s 23rd-minute own-goal and Calum Paterson’s sweet 60th-minute strike did the damage as Darren Moore’s side ended the hosts impressive seven-game unbeaten league run at the DW Stadium.
Charlie Wyke bagged a consolation penalty for the hosts after Marvin Johnson felled Callum Lang, but it proved to be a night to savour for the 3,566 travelling Owls fans, as the visitors ended an unwanted run of four fixtures without a win.
Wednesday were gifted the perfect start when Sam Hutchinson’s free-kick caused panic and Power head into his own net from outside of his own area as goalkeeper Ben Amos rushed off his line.
Twice Bailey Peacock-Farrell came to the Owls’ rescue, to deny Will Keane and equaliser.
Lee Gregory smashed a thunderbolt shot against the crossbar as the Owls came within a whisker of doubling their lead.
Paterson volleyed wide before a clinical left-foot finish from Gregory’s cross for his first goal of the season. Peacock-Farrell denied Callum Lang with a fine block late on before Wyke pulled a goal back from the spot.
Wigan: Amos, Power, Whatmough, Watts, Darikwa, Naylor Cousins, Lang, Keane (Humphrys 75), McClean (Jones 65), Wyke. Unused substitutes: Pearce, Edwards, Massey, Tilt, Tickle.
Sheff Wed: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Iorfa, Dunkley, Johnson, Adeniran, Hutchison (Hunt 75), Wing, Brown (Shopido 83), Gregory, Paterson. Unused substitutes: Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Kamberi, Berahino, Wildsmith.
Referee: S Barrott (Yorkshire)