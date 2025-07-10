Winger set for Turkey as exodus continues at troubled Owls

THE player exodus at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday is set to continue with winger Anthony Musaba poised to move to Turkish outfit Samsunspor shortly.

The besieged Championship outfit, struggling under all manner of financial issues with under-pressure owner Dejphon Chansiri making moves to sell up, have already seen several players hand in their notices over back-to-back months of late wage payments with their preparations for the 2025-26 season in chaos.

The situation has put a host of clubs on alert regarding the availability of Owls players.

On the departures front, Djeidi Gassama has been lined up by Scottish giants Rangers, while fellow winger Musaba is tipped to head to the Turkish Super Lig – and is reportedly close to signing a four-year deal. He has left the Owls' training camp at St George's Park.

Anthony Musaba. Picture: Getty Images.

Assistant Henrik Pedersen, who recently signed a new deal, has been co-ordinating pre-season training, although it has been suggested that head coach Danny Rohl is now ready to return, despite not overseeing any preparations thus far in the close season.

Fresh reports have now suggested that a meeting has taken place among players and staff, with the general consensus being that many would prefer it if Rohl would not return.

It is the latest development in a bewildering summer for the Owls, who find themselves subject to three embargoes, one relating to unpaid players, one to a further issue with HMRC and another for a failure to pay transfer fees. The Hillsborough outfit are widely expected to be handed a points deduction from the EFL.