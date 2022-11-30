A Sheffield Wednesday fan known for going topless on the terraces was ordered to put his shirt back on during England's victory over Wales in Qatar.

Paul Gregory – known as the Tango Man – was warned by the FA prior to the tournament not to strip off in Qatar but failed to heed those warnings as the Three Lions cruised into the World Cup knockout stages with a 3-0 success against their neighbours.

Tango first travelled to a World Cup in Spain in 1982 and also went to Russia for the tournament four years ago as England reached the last four. He was pictured celebrating in the stands as the Three Lions put three goals past Wales to send Rob Page’s side home bottom of Group B.

Two goals in as many minutes early in the second half from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden sparked wild scenes among the England fans before a second from Rashford sealed top spot in Group B.

Tango took his top off to celebrate during the game but it was not taken well by stadium security, who were pictured instructing the Wednesday supporter to put his shirt back on, as in Qatar it is customary to be covered up in public places.

The avid England and Owls fan has tickets to this year’s final on December 18 – and may take some stopping from removing his shirt again if the Three Lions are to join him there.

