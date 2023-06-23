All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Sheffield Wednesday's ex-Manchester City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru reportedly set to complete move to Hatayspor

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is reportedly set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Turkish outfit Hatayspor.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

The Owls offered a new deal to the 22-year-old but according to The Star, he will undergo a medical today (June 23) ahead of a move overseas. He was reportedly offered three-year deals by both Antalyaspor and Hatayspor but is said to have chosen the latter.

He arrived at Hillsborough in 2020, having ascended the youth ranks of Manchester City. His brother, Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru, also cut his teeth with the Premier League champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across his three years in S6, the midfielder has made 86 appearances and scored six goals. If he is to seal a move elsewhere, he will leave a squad that already appears depleted looking even thinner.

Most Popular
He arrived at Hillsborough in 2020, having ascended the youth ranks of Manchester City. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesHe arrived at Hillsborough in 2020, having ascended the youth ranks of Manchester City. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
He arrived at Hillsborough in 2020, having ascended the youth ranks of Manchester City. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wednesday also remain managerless, following the surprise departure of Darren Moore.

Related topics:HillsboroughWatfordDarren MoorePremier League