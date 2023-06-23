The Owls offered a new deal to the 22-year-old but according to The Star, he will undergo a medical today (June 23) ahead of a move overseas. He was reportedly offered three-year deals by both Antalyaspor and Hatayspor but is said to have chosen the latter.

He arrived at Hillsborough in 2020, having ascended the youth ranks of Manchester City. His brother, Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru, also cut his teeth with the Premier League champions.

Across his three years in S6, the midfielder has made 86 appearances and scored six goals. If he is to seal a move elsewhere, he will leave a squad that already appears depleted looking even thinner.

