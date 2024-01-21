Sheffield Wednesday could potentially seal their fate over the course of the next 11 days.

The January transfer window is approaching its final stages and as it stands, the incomings count at Hillsborough stands at two.

James Beadle and Ike Ugbo have both arrived at Hillsborough on loan and appear to be sensible additions. They may even prove to be incredibly shrewd ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was evident as the Owls fell to a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City that there are missing pieces of the puzzle.

Josh Windass' strike proved to be a mere consolation for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Steve Ellis

The Danny Rohl revolution is not dead but if it is to avoid being sapped of life, fresh blood may be required.

Wednesday’s head coach is a cool head, unflustered when questioned regarding his side’s perilous position. However, even the diplomatic 34-year-old has not shied away from making his desire for additions known.

Speaking after the loss to Coventry, he said: “At the moment, I think we have to invest as a team and we can win as a team. But some teams have some players that can win [games], not alone, but they can decide some games with their individual movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is at the moment what we are looking for but it's still always about the team. Some games you can invest 100 per cent but it could still not be enough. Maybe we can bring some players in which at this moment is maybe what we need.

“I think it's always good to have players that can help you in this situation, for sure. It's always important you have the mentality as a team, I think this is a big thing from our side.

"But for sure, it is important that we have some players that can help us, also individually.”

Hillsborough’s incredibly worn pitch, made worse by the fact Wednesday have been training on it, was something of a leveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhythm was hard to find for both sides, with neat passing exchanges difficult to string together on a wet and bobbly surface.

Even in trying conditions though, Coventry’s star quality shone through. Ben Sheaf deftly evaded a sliding tackle from Barry Bannan before sending a curling shot past debutant James Beadle.

He was then the quickest to react to stab home after Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s shot was deflected in the box.

The Sky Blues could have had more as well, with some dogged defending required from the hosts at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of their most promising opportunities came after Josh Windass pulled one back, a goal that threatened a comeback but failed to spark one.

Rohl said: “I think in the end we are disappointed. It was not necessary that we were defeated today. I think the first half was a game between two boxes.

"We pressed good, we had some good moments but we missed one pass into the final third sometimes. It was, at half time, clear I was not so disappointed with my team because I saw a team that did all the things we want to do, in the small details.

"You see the difference sometimes. We played a strong team, they are on a good run at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl was not looking for positives when there were none. Even on a frustrating afternoon, individual displays offered reason for optimism.

Ball-playing stopper Beadle made an impression on his first Owls outing. Marvin Johnson was bright and Ashley Fletcher worked tirelessly to bring others into the game.

Ike Ugbo’s debut from the bench was relatively unspectacular but Rohl was left satisfied by the forward getting minutes in the tank.

He said: “We had a good process [over] the last week to make him [Ugbo] fit for the next minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He tried something in the game, he ran a lot and I think it was a good first step for us.”

However, there is only so much comfort these positives can give to a side embroiled in a battle for Championship survival.

Rohl said: “It's all about the result, 1-2 for the opponent. It's the reason we are here and we are disappointed at the moment. We have to fight until the end of the season.

"We will not have so many presents from the opponents, it's always hard work. This is the situation. Then, it's about recovery and we have an opportunity to play against Coventry [in the FA Cup].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl is a manager happy to dive into post-match debriefs, offering detailed analysis of his side’s performances. However, tactics were not the most prominent point of discussion in South Yorkshire following the full-time whistle.

Sky Blues playmaker Kasey Palmer reported he had been the target of racism in the dying embers, prompting statements from both Wednesday and Coventry.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri said: “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry City in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Coventry’s owner Doug King said: “We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no place for this in football or society and support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valentin, Ihiekwe (Famewo 61), Bernard, Johnson; Palmer (Wilks 85), Vaulks (Cadamarteri 61); Windass, Bannan, Gassama (Musaba 61); Fletcher (Ugbo 62).

Unused substitutes: Dawson, B. Diaby, M. Diaby, Byers.

Coventry City: Collins, van Ewjik, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sakamoto, Eccles (Latibeaudiere 79), Sheaf, Palmer; O’Hare (Allen 90), Godden (Simms 80).

Unused substitutes: Wilson, Binks, McFadzean, Dasilva, Trop, Tavares.