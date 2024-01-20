Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has discussed the debuts of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo in the 2-1 defeat to Coventry City.

The duo have both arrived in S6 in the current window, sealing loan moves from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively. Having watched the 4-0 defeat to Southampton from the bench, Beadle was handed his first start in a Wednesday shirt.

He did not mark his first outing with a clean sheet but showed enough to suggest the club have got their hands on a promising stopper.

Speaking after the game, Rohl said: “The first conceded goal was fantastic, the second goal was a good save from the first shot, it was very close, from my side he did well. Also, his decisions with the ball.

James Beadle made his debut between the sticks for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Steve Ellis

"It was a good mix between long balls but also when there was pressure, he was calm on the ball. But it's always hard after defeat to speak about one player. It's more about the team. Now, it's about going forward.”

Rohl also handed a debut to forward Ike Ugbo, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Cardiff City. The 25-year-old was one of four Wednesday players thrown on just after the hour mark as Rohl sought to turn the tide.

Wednesday did not exactly heap pressure on Coventry in the dying embers but Rohl saw Ugbo’s outing as “good first step”.

He said: “I was happy that Ugbo got some minutes. It was not easy. We took him because I am convinced about him. We had a good process [over] the last week to make him fit for the next minutes.