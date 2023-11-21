A surprise name has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Bradford City’s League Two rivals Morecambe.

John Coleman has been in charge of Accrington Stanley since 2014. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Shrimps are the latest club to have a vacancy in the dugout, following the departure of Derek Adams.

A release clause in his contract was activated and he has since been unveiled as the new manager of Scottish side Ross County.

Long-serving Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Adams.

He has been priced at 5/4 by BetVictor, placing him above the likes of David Artell and Gary Bowyer in the list of favourites.

Coleman has been in charge of Accrington since 2014 and has a strong relationship with the club’s supporters.

He had previously led the club between 1999 and 2012.

An exit would most likely come as a shock to many who are used to seeing Coleman in the Crown Ground dugout.