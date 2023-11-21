All Sections
Shock favourite to take charge of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town's rivals emerges

A surprise name has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Bradford City’s League Two rivals Morecambe.
Published 21st Nov 2023
John Coleman has been in charge of Accrington Stanley since 2014. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesJohn Coleman has been in charge of Accrington Stanley since 2014. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
The Shrimps are the latest club to have a vacancy in the dugout, following the departure of Derek Adams.

A release clause in his contract was activated and he has since been unveiled as the new manager of Scottish side Ross County.

Long-serving Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Adams.

He has been priced at 5/4 by BetVictor, placing him above the likes of David Artell and Gary Bowyer in the list of favourites.

Coleman has been in charge of Accrington since 2014 and has a strong relationship with the club’s supporters.

He had previously led the club between 1999 and 2012.

An exit would most likely come as a shock to many who are used to seeing Coleman in the Crown Ground dugout.

However, his current contract does expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and there has been friction with Accrington owner Andy Holt.

