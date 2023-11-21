Shock favourite to take charge of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town's rivals emerges
The Shrimps are the latest club to have a vacancy in the dugout, following the departure of Derek Adams.
A release clause in his contract was activated and he has since been unveiled as the new manager of Scottish side Ross County.
Long-serving Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Adams.
He has been priced at 5/4 by BetVictor, placing him above the likes of David Artell and Gary Bowyer in the list of favourites.
Coleman has been in charge of Accrington since 2014 and has a strong relationship with the club’s supporters.
He had previously led the club between 1999 and 2012.
An exit would most likely come as a shock to many who are used to seeing Coleman in the Crown Ground dugout.
However, his current contract does expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and there has been friction with Accrington owner Andy Holt.