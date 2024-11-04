Shrewsbury Town next manager: Ex-Rotherham United, Bradford City, QPR and Leeds United men among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST
Shrewsbury Town have a head coach vacancy following their decision to axe Rotherham United legend Paul Hurst.

The Shrews have endured a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign and sit 23rd in the League One table. As it stands, only fellow managerless outfit Burton Albion are below them in the division.

Hurst took the reins at Shrewsbury in January but has been shown the door following an emergency board meeting. His assistant, Chris Doig, has also left the club.

In a statement, Shrewsbury said: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig. This decision was made following an emergency board meeting held this morning.

“Paul and Chris returned to the Croud Meadow in January this year and were instrumental in keeping the club in League One last season. However, after a run that has seen us win just two of our 19 games this season (a win rate of 10.5 per cent), the board feels a change is needed.

“The chairman would like to thank both Paul and Chris for all their hard work over the past 11 months. We would also like to thank them for the outstanding work they did in their first spell – which saw us reach the League One play-off final and the final of the EFL Trophy.

"It was that success that led to the Chairman taking responsibility for re-hiring Paul and Chris earlier this year. And everyone at the football club is hugely disappointed their second spell hasn’t worked out and we find ourselves in our current position. The search for a new head coach is now underway.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners for the Shrewsbury job - with some familiar faces featured.

Here are the early frontrunners to fill the Shrewsbury Town vacancy.

1. Favourites for Shrewsbury Town job

Here are the early frontrunners to fill the Shrewsbury Town vacancy. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 12. John Coleman

16/1 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. 11. Leighton Baines

16/1 Photo: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 10. Ryan Lowe

16/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedQPRLeague One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice