The Shrews have endured a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign and sit 23rd in the League One table. As it stands, only fellow managerless outfit Burton Albion are below them in the division.

In a statement, Shrewsbury said: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig. This decision was made following an emergency board meeting held this morning.

“Paul and Chris returned to the Croud Meadow in January this year and were instrumental in keeping the club in League One last season. However, after a run that has seen us win just two of our 19 games this season (a win rate of 10.5 per cent), the board feels a change is needed.

“The chairman would like to thank both Paul and Chris for all their hard work over the past 11 months. We would also like to thank them for the outstanding work they did in their first spell – which saw us reach the League One play-off final and the final of the EFL Trophy.

"It was that success that led to the Chairman taking responsibility for re-hiring Paul and Chris earlier this year. And everyone at the football club is hugely disappointed their second spell hasn’t worked out and we find ourselves in our current position. The search for a new head coach is now underway.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners for the Shrewsbury job - with some familiar faces featured.