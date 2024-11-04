Rotherham United legend sacked by Barnsley and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals after 'emergency meeting'
Hurst took the reins in January, returning to the Shrews for a second stint at the helm. However, he has overseen a difficult start to the season and paid the price with his job.
The club sit 23rd in the League One table, with a points tally of eight. Only managerless Burton Albion are below Shrewsbury in the division.
Hurst’s final league game in charge was against Barnsley and ended in a 2-0 win for the Reds. Shrewsbury were also left empty-handed by Huddersfield Town earlier on in the season, but did pick up a point against Rotherham.
A statement issued by Shrewsbury read: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig. This decision was made following an emergency board meeting held this morning.
“Paul and Chris returned to the Croud Meadow in January this year and were instrumental in keeping the club in League One last season.
“However, after a run that has seen us win just two of our 19 games this season (a win rate of 10.5 per cent), the board feels a change is needed.
“The chairman would like to thank both Paul and Chris for all their hard work over the past 11 months. We would also like to thank them for the outstanding work they did in their first spell – which saw us reach the League One play-off final and the final of the EFL Trophy.
“It was that success that led to the Chairman taking responsibility for re-hiring Paul and Chris earlier this year. And everyone at the football club is hugely disappointed their second spell hasn’t worked out and we find ourselves in our current position. The search for a new head coach is now underway.”
Hurst is a revered figure at Rotherham, having spend the entirety of his playing career on the books of the Millers.
He retired in 2008, moving into management in non-league football before working his way up to the EFL.