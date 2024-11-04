Rotherham United legend Paul Hurst has been axed as head coach of League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurst took the reins in January, returning to the Shrews for a second stint at the helm. However, he has overseen a difficult start to the season and paid the price with his job.

The club sit 23rd in the League One table, with a points tally of eight. Only managerless Burton Albion are below Shrewsbury in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurst’s final league game in charge was against Barnsley and ended in a 2-0 win for the Reds. Shrewsbury were also left empty-handed by Huddersfield Town earlier on in the season, but did pick up a point against Rotherham.

Rotherham United legend Paul Hurst has been relieved of his duties at Shrewsbury Town. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

A statement issued by Shrewsbury read: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig. This decision was made following an emergency board meeting held this morning.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

“Paul and Chris returned to the Croud Meadow in January this year and were instrumental in keeping the club in League One last season.

“However, after a run that has seen us win just two of our 19 games this season (a win rate of 10.5 per cent), the board feels a change is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chairman would like to thank both Paul and Chris for all their hard work over the past 11 months. We would also like to thank them for the outstanding work they did in their first spell – which saw us reach the League One play-off final and the final of the EFL Trophy.

“It was that success that led to the Chairman taking responsibility for re-hiring Paul and Chris earlier this year. And everyone at the football club is hugely disappointed their second spell hasn’t worked out and we find ourselves in our current position. The search for a new head coach is now underway.”

Hurst is a revered figure at Rotherham, having spend the entirety of his playing career on the books of the Millers.