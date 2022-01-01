Six Premier League players Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers could bring in on loan

In recent seasons, loans from the Premier League and the Championship have become more common as League One clubs try and save money.

For the clubs in the higher divisions, it is a chance for their rising stars to get experience of senior football in a highly-competitive division.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Folarin Balogun. Picture: Getty Images.

Rotherham United may be hoping for a quiet month on the outgoings front but if a big-money bid is made for one of their key men, then a short-term loan move could prove beneficial and give them more time to decide where to reinvest any potential transfer fee.

Doncaster Rovers have set money aside for newly-appointed manager Gary McSheffrey as he is tasked with getting the club out of the League One relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday have been short of defenders, most notably centre-backs and on the left side of the back four, so far this season. Talks have been held with Everton about defender Lewis Gibson, as the Owls loanee continues to battle injury problems.

Below, are six potential players from the Premier League and the Championship who could potentially be available to Yorkshire's League One clubs this month.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Liam Delap. Picture: Getty Images.

Folarin Balogun

Arsenal's academy manager Per Mertesacker has sounded out the 20-year-old striker as the most likely Gunners youngster to leave on loan this month.

The New-York born player, who represents England at youth level, made his senior debut for Arsenal in October 2020. He is slowly transitioning into the first-team at the Gunners but Merstesacker feels he needs a loan move to aid his development.

He has played just a handful of times for Arsenal's first team and a loan move to Yorkshire would surely benefit all parties.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Anthony Elanga. Picture: Getty Images.

Harvey White

The 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was an unused substitute as Antonio Conte's side drew 1-1 at Southampton in midweek.

In the second half of last season, he spent time on loan with Portsmouth in League One. Given his experience in the division, he could prove a useful asset to any of Yorkshire's third tier clubs.

Liam Delap

The Manchester City youngster has been plagued by injury throughout 2021. He signed a new contract with City in the summer, which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

He is one of the most highly-rated young players at Premier League academy level and was the subject of interest from several Championship clubs in the summer, who were looking to bring him in on loan.

Rayhaan Tulloch

The West Brom forward has already been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday. He has previously worked with Darren Moore at the Baggies and joined the Owls manager on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

However, he suffered a serious hamstring injury in only his second appearance for Rovers, meaning his loan was terminated early.

Ken Sema

The Watford midfielder has only featured a handful of times under Claudio Ranieri. He was a big part of the Hornets promotion from the Championship last season but has fallen down the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

Having started 38 of 46 games in the Championship last season, the Swede has the experience of being part of a promoted side. The only question is if would he drop down two tiers having fought hard to help get Watford into the top flight.

Anthony Elanga

Manchester United recently handed the 19-year-old winger a new four-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford.

He made his debut for the club in May 2021 but has featured little and could benefit from some regular first-team action.