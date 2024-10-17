Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Aiden McGeady has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 38.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned for his trickery, McGeady enjoyed a career spanning 20 years having made his first-team debut for Celtic in 2004.

He spent six years on the books of the Bhoys, later seeking pastures new in Russia with Spartak Moscow. His exploits in Russia landed him a move to the Premier League with Everton, although opportunities proved limited at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden McGeady spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. | Chris Etchells

While contracted to the Toffees, he was loaned out to Wednesday and Preston North End. Five years at Sunderland followed his Everton exit, before he ended his career back in Scotland with Dundee United and Ayr United.

He was also capped over 90 times by the Republic of Ireland, who he was eligible to play for via his grandparents.

In a statement, McGeady said: “After much thought and consideration, I've decided to announce my retirement from professional football.

“Football has given me so much and getting to play the game I loved at the top level is the stuff dreams are made of. I truly lived that dream every day out on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many memories, too many to mention but getting to pull on the famous green and white Celtic jersey, the team I supported, was extremely special.

“The titles, the trophies, playing in the Champions League and individual honours I received there in front of those amazing fans are some of the most memorable moments of my life.

“I've been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in England, Scotland and Russia, brilliant memories, at the best clubs. I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process.

“I have made many lifelong friends in football, played with some world class teammates along the way. I'd like to thank all the managers, coaching staff and backroom staff that helped guide me through the good and the bad times. From the start of my career as a boy, to the very end of it, thank you for the support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An extra special thanks to my loving family, my friends, and advisors who have been with me on this journey every step of the way. To the fans and everyone that played a part in my footballing story, I won't forget you.