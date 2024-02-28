The 20-year-old was allowed to leave Elland Road on the final day of the winter transfer window having failed to break into the senior set-up. Although he missed out on a first-team debut for the Whites, he regularly stood out for the club at under-21 level.

McGurk joined League Two outfit Swindon Town on a permanent basis and has impressed in his early outings for the club. He has already scored twice in his first four appearances, the most recent goal coming in Swindon’s win over Tranmere Rovers last night (February 27).

Sean McGurk left Leeds United on the final day of the winter transfer window. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire after the game, former Rotherham United defender Gunning insisted McGurk will be a “proper problem” when fully fit.

He said: "He's got so much to learn but so much quality. I think he's going to be a big coup for the club - anybody who has seen him play - and he's still not fit, that's the thing.

"The scary thing is going to be when we get him fit because he's still nowhere near fit enough to where he wants to be. When he gets fit he's going to be a proper problem."

Leeds plucked McGurk from Wigan Athletic’s academy in 2021, a year after they raided the Latics to sign Joe Gelhardt. Although Gunning was effusive in his praise for the 20-year-old’s ability, he has identified positioning as an area for development.

