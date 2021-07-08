Sean McGurk becomes Leeds United's fourth summer signing

LEEDS UNITED have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Sean McGurk for an undisclosed fee.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:27 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:30 am
New Leeds United signing Sean McGurk. Picture courtesy of Leeds United.

The 18-year-old - subject of an enquiry from Leeds in January - has agreed a three-year deal with United, who brought former Latics player Joe Gelhardt to the club last August for a £1m fee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

McGurk helped Wigan under-18s to the Professional Development League National championship last season as the north-west side secured back-to-back titles. The teenager hit 13 goals in the process.

The talented schemer also caught the eye in the club's 2019-20 FA Youth Cup run in scoring against Birmingham City and Manchester United.

The Liverpool-born player will link up with Mark Jackson's under-23 side, who will play in the Premier League 2 Division 1 next season.

Wigan AthleticJoe GelhardtWigan