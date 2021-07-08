New Leeds United signing Sean McGurk. Picture courtesy of Leeds United.

The 18-year-old - subject of an enquiry from Leeds in January - has agreed a three-year deal with United, who brought former Latics player Joe Gelhardt to the club last August for a £1m fee.

McGurk helped Wigan under-18s to the Professional Development League National championship last season as the north-west side secured back-to-back titles. The teenager hit 13 goals in the process.

The talented schemer also caught the eye in the club's 2019-20 FA Youth Cup run in scoring against Birmingham City and Manchester United.