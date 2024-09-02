Neil Warnock has paid a touching tribute to Sol Bamba following the former Leeds United and Middlesbrough defender’s death at the age of 39.

Bamba was an immensely popular figure in football and had two spells in Yorkshire. He captained Leeds United and was a firm favourite among fans, later finishing his playing career at Middlesbrough and endearing himself to the Riverside faithful.

His death was confirmed on Saturday (August 31) and social media was flooded with tributes to the former defender. Among those to offer warm words was Neil Warnock, who managed Bamba at Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

The pair shared a strong relationship and Warnock described Bamba as a “ray of sunshine”. Posting on X, Warnock said: “I can’t believe I won’t see that beaming smile again. I’m so happy that Sol was part of my life and we had such brilliant memories together.

Sol Bamba played a key role as Neil Warnock's Cardiff City sealed promotion to the Premier League in 2018. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

“I’m heartbroken for Chloe and the family and all my thoughts are with them. Sol was a ray of sunshine and I’ll miss him so much.”

Warnock has now further elaborated on his affection for Bamba, who was a key player for his Cardiff side that clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Warnock said: "Sol just liked to be himself and didn't want any accolades or anything like that, he was just a gentleman. I don’t think any Bluebird fan would not be able to close their eyes and think about that beaming smile, or one of the goals he scored and I think that's the tribute. Yes, you can do one thing or another, but I think the Bluebirds fans will remember him in their own mind and love him as they did.”

Many of Bamba’s former teammates, as well as fans of his former clubs, have spoken of Bamba’s positivity and trademark smile.

Warnock said: "The smile he had on his face every day in training, as a manager, every club I’ve been at, there has been certain players that make you happy to go in in the morning and he was always one of them.

"No matter how you felt, that beaming smile as you met him and in the corridor and in the cafeteria, anywhere he was always the same. I know he has been fighting because obviously I’ve been in touch with him over the years, and the number of ex-players that have messaged me because they knew Sol and I were very close, they’ve messaged me to say how he helped them throughout their time at Cardiff.