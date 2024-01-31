According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, Sheffield United are among several clubs interested in securing the temporary services of the 21-year-old frontman.

The French forward has been afforded just one league start this season, although has appeared regularly from the bench in Southampton’s promotion-chasing campaign.

Despite not being a regular starter under Russell Martin, Southampton are reportedly reluctant to sanction a loan move. That is according to The Athletic, who have claimed the Saints are happy with improvements made by Mara this term.

Sekou Mara has struggled for starts at Southampton this season. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Mara is, however, said to be keen for more game time. He is also claimed to have been the subject of interest from overseas, with Granada, Stuttgart and Metz all named as interested parties.

Sheffield United have made three additions in the current window as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship.