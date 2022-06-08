City, who return to training on June 23, will open their friendly schedule with a trip to the Horsfall Community Stadium to face neighbours Bradford (Park Avenue) on Friday, July 1 (7.30pm) in the annual Tom Banks Memorial Trophy fixture.
The Bantams then off to Spain for a warm-weather camp on July 3 and their next friendly on their return to England is a first-ever trip to the LNER Stadium to face newly-promoted National League side York City on Saturday July 16 (3pm).
They welcome Championship outfit Sunderland in their first pre-season fixture at the Utilita Energy Stadium the following Tuesday (July 19, 7pm) and head to Chesterfield on Saturday July 23 (3pm).
A City XI will travel to neighbours Eccleshill United on Tuesday 26th July (7.30pm), four days prior to the start of the regular campaign.
A further home friendly fixture on Saturday July 9 has also been arranged, with full details to be confirmed in due course.
Bradford City pre-season fixtures: Bradford (Park Avenue) (A) - Friday, July 1 - 7.30pm; pre-season training camp, Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain - Sunday, July 3 - Friday, July 8; TBA (H) - Saturday July 9 - 3pm; York City (A) - Saturday, July 16 - 3pm; Sunderland (H) - Tuesday, July 19 - 7pm; Chesterfield (A) - Saturday, July 23 - 3pm; Eccleshill United (City XI) (A) - Tuesday, July 26 - 7.30pm.