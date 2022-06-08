City, who return to training on June 23, will open their friendly schedule with a trip to the Horsfall Community Stadium to face neighbours Bradford (Park Avenue) on Friday, July 1 (7.30pm) in the annual Tom Banks Memorial Trophy fixture.

The Bantams then off to Spain for a warm-weather camp on July 3 and their next friendly on their return to England is a first-ever trip to the LNER Stadium to face newly-promoted National League side York City on Saturday July 16 (3pm).

They welcome Championship outfit Sunderland in their first pre-season fixture at the Utilita Energy Stadium the following Tuesday (July 19, 7pm) and head to Chesterfield on Saturday July 23 (3pm).

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

A City XI will travel to neighbours Eccleshill United on Tuesday 26th July (7.30pm), four days prior to the start of the regular campaign.

A further home friendly fixture on Saturday July 9 has also been arranged, with full details to be confirmed in due course.