Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Harlee Dean has claimed he had the opportunity to join Sheffield United from Brentford in 2017.

Dean had enjoyed a stellar five years at Brentford after initially impressing for the Bees while on loan from Southampton.

With his stock high, Birmingham swooped to recruit the defender after appointing Harry Redknapp as manager.

Although Dean went on to spend six years at Birmingham, his maiden Blues campaign was turbulent as the club went through three different managers and finished 19th in the Championship.

Harlee Dean joined Birmingham City from Brentford in the summer of 2017. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

He left Birmingham on loan in January 2022, joining Sheffield Wednesday, but the 33-year-old has insisted he could have moved to the red side of the Steel City years prior.

Speaking on the Undr The Cosh podcast, Dean said: "I could have gone to Sheffield United, but they'd just come up from League One, so I thought it was a bit of a step backwards.

“They ended up getting promoted straight away. And [Nottingham] Forest, there wasn't an offer but there were conversations."

Dean left Birmingham in 2023, sealing a permanent switch to Reading. He has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Royals this term.