'Step backwards' - Former Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford man makes Sheffield United snub admission
Dean had enjoyed a stellar five years at Brentford after initially impressing for the Bees while on loan from Southampton.
With his stock high, Birmingham swooped to recruit the defender after appointing Harry Redknapp as manager.
Although Dean went on to spend six years at Birmingham, his maiden Blues campaign was turbulent as the club went through three different managers and finished 19th in the Championship.
He left Birmingham on loan in January 2022, joining Sheffield Wednesday, but the 33-year-old has insisted he could have moved to the red side of the Steel City years prior.
Speaking on the Undr The Cosh podcast, Dean said: "I could have gone to Sheffield United, but they'd just come up from League One, so I thought it was a bit of a step backwards.
“They ended up getting promoted straight away. And [Nottingham] Forest, there wasn't an offer but there were conversations."
Dean left Birmingham in 2023, sealing a permanent switch to Reading. He has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Royals this term.
Discussing his time at Sheffield Wednesday, Dean said: “It was enjoyable. We were playing good football. We were dominating games. And they’re a massive club, by they way. When that place [Hillsborough] is rocking, it’s a proper place to play.”
