Rotherham United need to start building some home form that can make their rivals nervous, according to manager Steve Evans.

The Millers' three remaining games in March are all at home.

And although gatecrashing the League One play-offs seems unlikely for a team 14th in the table, with just 11 matches to make up a 16-point gap, at the very least Rotherham need to take some positivity into next season.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Wrexham was, Evans argued, undeserved, but they won their previous two, and following it up at home to Exeter City, Wycombe Wanderers, then Crawley Town the other side of the international break could go a long way towards that.

REFUSING TO GIVE UP: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Our support in the second half against Leyton Orient (in the last home game) was so good,” said Evans, whose side have picked up 30 of their 44 points this season at the New York Stadium.

“I think everyone could see from the league table that Leyton Orient are a really good team with really good players but I think the fans will have been pleased to see us take control of that second half and put them to the sword, really.

“It's important we build on that.”

Evans is refusing to give up on the top-six finish which was the target when a remodelled squad kicked the season off.

HOME SUPPORT: Rotherham United fans (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We don't do things easily on or off the pitch. It's really tough.

“We're off in the international break (their away game moved to April 8 due to Bolton Wanderers' call-ups) and that comes at a really good time for us. It allows us to get three or four players back on the pitch who can play a big part.

“If we can look after the next two games it puts us in a position where the players are fresher and players are becoming available.

“We could be as close as we've been all season to being at full strength.