With most of Huddersfield Town’s problems around him rather than because of him, Jon Worthington had few answers on a not very Good Friday.

But he will be looking for his players to show more personal pride at Stockport County on Easter Monday.

Victory over a Cambridge United team who looked doomed for League Two would have put Town two points off the play-off places with three games to play. Instead, the Terriers played like puppies, hogging the ball but doing very little with it until Josh Koroma's 89th-minute finish. Either side of it, the visitors scored twice.

"The goals were poor. Very poor," is all Worthington would say about them.

On the day, sporting director Mark Cartwright carried the can, sacked just over an hour after full-time for overseeing a relegation, four changes of manager and poor recruitment in two years.

Asked if his players were resigned to missing out on the top six, interim coach Worthington replied: "I hope not. That's nothing I've let happen or driven."

Professional pride was notable by its absence on Friday.

HURT: Huddersfield Town interim coach Jon Worthington (Image: Tony Johnson)

"It should be about that every time they step on the pitch," said Worthington. “That's why it (Friday) really hurt. It has to come from them. Where we're at, certain things have to be addressed but we have to move forward because the game's coming too quickly. We’ll see who's available – we lost a few through injury, which is the story of the season."