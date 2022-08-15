Stockport County without three players for Doncaster Rovers trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forward Jennings is recovering from an ankle problem while Collar is sidelined with a concussion and fellow midfielder Wright has an illness.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is set to continue after replacing number one Ben Hinchliffe for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Colchester United - County’s first league win of the campaign.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor has no new injury problems to contend with from the weekend but may look to find a place in his starting XI for match-winner Kyle Wootton.

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor. Picture: Getty Images.

After their victory on Saturday, Challinor reflected: “I’m just delighted we got the three points in the end. The first win of any season is a really important one. It wasn’t a pretty game, but you have to get used to that at this level.

“I’m happy with the result of course, but we’ve still got to be better in possession. We were a bit sloppy at times, so we’ve got to keep improving, particularly with the players we’ve got here.

“Every game will bring its different challenges, but crucially we got over the line today.”